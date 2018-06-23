App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 10:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

EC announces Maharashtra Council poll for eleven seats

The term of 11 members of the Upper House, elected by MLAs, expires on July 27.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Biennial election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council to fill up 11 seats will be held on July 16, the Election Commission announced today.

The term of 11 members of the Upper House, elected by MLAs, expires on July 27.

The members whose term is ending are -- Congress's Manikrao Thakare, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Ranpise; Shiv Sena member Anil Parab; NCP's Sunil Tatkare, Jaidev Gaikwad, Narendra Patil, Amarsing Pandit; PWP's Jayant Patil; RSP's Mahadev Jankar and BJP's Vijay Girkar.

A notification issued by the EC states that the last date of filing nominations is July 5, scrutiny of nominations will be held on July 6 and the last date of withdrawal of nominations is July 9.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 09:42 am

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.