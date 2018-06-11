Easing challenges of visually challenged in using banknotes-- RBI suggests device; activists say specific shapes

In its bi-monthly Monetary Policy Review last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mentioned easing of challenges faced by the visually challenged in using Indian Banknotes in its policy report. The central bank said that it has been sensitive to the challenges faced by the visually challenged in conducting their day to day business with Indian banknotes.

“While different fora have been consulted from time to time before making any change in the Indian banknotes, RBI is of the view that technological progress has opened up new vistas for making Indian banknotes more recognizable for the visually challenged, facilitating their day to day transactions,” said RBI.

RBI in its report said that in consultation with various entities representing the visually challenged, it will explore the feasibility of developing a suitable device or mechanism for aiding them in the identification of Indian banknotes. RBI will issue necessary guidelines in this regard within six months.

However, associations representing the visually impaired are of a different view. According to them, currency notes should be of different lengths and widths or have simple symbols embossed on them for easy identification, as this would be simpler than a separate device to recognise them, as per a report in The Hindu Business Line.

Solutions for the blind

“A simple solution would be to design notes with lengths, breadths and thickness reflecting their value. So, a Rs 10 note should be the smallest in size and a Rs 2,000 note the biggest,” said Bhaskar Y Mehta, President, National Association for the Blind.

According to Mehta, Braille or embossing symbols on the currency notes does not help as the sense of touch weakens over time.

“Correct identification of notes has been a big issue for the blind. But the question is whether the government and RBI would be willing to invest large funds for such a small minority,” he observed.

Some, however, believe that embossing or engraving symbols on the notes makes it faster to identify them. “There is no difference in size in the Rs 20 and Rs 2,000 notes. The only difference is in colour but a visually impaired person can’t see it. If there is a symbol on every note, we can understand it,” said S Pavunthai, Vice-President, Indian Association for the Blind.

The issue is not new. While the visually impaired have always had problems in correctly identifying notes, the challenge has increased post demonetisation and with the new series of currency notes, activists say.

Efforts by the government to address the issue

In Budget 2014-15, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had promised the government would print currency notes with Braille-like signs to assist the visibly challenged.

The RBI had, in 2015, announced new Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes with bleed marks and identification marks (circle in Rs 500 and diamond in Rs 1,000) to help the visually impaired. However, these two notes later were demonetized and things went back to square one for the visually challenged.

A petition was also filed in the Delhi High Court and there have also been protests in many parts of the country on this issue.