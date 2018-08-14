Ease of Living Index list: Delhi ranks below Ghaziabad

National capital Delhi has slipped below Ghaziabad in the nationwide livability study conducted by the Union ministry of housing and urban development. Ghaziabad is at the 63th position while Delhi is ranked 65th.

Four cities from Maharashtra - Pune, Navi Mumbai and Greater Mumbai -have been ranked first, second and third in the list while Rampur, Kohima and Patna were at the bottom three. Gurgaon was ranked 88th and since Noida and Greater Noida are not governed by municipalities, they were left out of the ranking.

The framework of the study has been divided into four categories – institutional, social, economic and physical with 25% weightage given to each category.

Delhi got 19 points on governance, 16 on identity and culture, 59 on education, 111 on health, 66 on safety and security, 109 on economy and employment, 99 on housing and inclusiveness, 1 on public open space, 100 on mixed land use and competitiveness, 101 on power supply, 55 on transportation and mobility, 57 on assured water supply and 100 on retrieved pollution.

No city from Uttar Pradesh or Tamil Nadu figured in the top ten.