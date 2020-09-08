Earthquakes in Maharashtra: Multiple light-intensity tremors experienced over last few days



Earthquake of Magnitude:2.5, Occurred on 08-09-2020, 10:15:54 IST, Lat: 20.01 & Long: 72.80, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 103km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, India for more information https://t.co/3DE69d8E0l pic.twitter.com/wvXoGNQsrK

— National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 8, 2020

An earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter Scale hit west of Maharashtra’s Nashik on September 8. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS), also tweeted to inform that the earthquake tremors were felt 103 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra at 10:15 am.

Earlier, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit the state’s Palghar district at 8.07 am in Paraswadiarea of Dahanu taluka. The disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said there was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

On the same day, an earthquake of 2.6 magnitude was recorded in the Koyna dam region of Maharashtra's Satara district on September at 7:55 am, an official said. While the epicenter of the earthquake was 14 km from the Koyna dam, no loss of life or property was reported in the region.

While, last week, four mild earthquakes were recorded in the district on September 4 and September 5.

On September 5 an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude struck Dahanu tehsil at 11.41 pm, while the second one of 3.6 magnitude was recorded at 12.05 am in Talasari tehsil, chief of Palghar district disaster control cell Vivekanand Kadam said.

An official from Talasari police station told PTI that people ran out of their houses following the quake and remained out some time due to fear.

Earlier on September 4 at 10:33 am, 2.8 magnitude quake occurred at 91 km North of Mumbai. Later, at 11:41 pm on the same day, tremors of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra.

With inputs from PTI