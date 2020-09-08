172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|earthquakes-in-maharashtra-multiple-light-intensity-tremors-experienced-over-last-few-days-5813171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Earthquakes in Maharashtra: Multiple light-intensity tremors experienced over last few days

The state has witnessed multiple light intensity tremors over the past few days including two earlier today.

Moneycontrol News
Representational Image
Representational Image

An earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter Scale hit west of Maharashtra’s Nashik on September 8. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS), also tweeted to inform that the earthquake tremors were felt 103 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra at 10:15 am.

Earlier, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit the state’s Palghar district at 8.07 am in Paraswadiarea of Dahanu taluka. The disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said there was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

On the same day, an earthquake of 2.6 magnitude was recorded in the Koyna dam region of Maharashtra's Satara district on September at 7:55 am, an official said. While the epicenter of the earthquake was 14 km from the Koyna dam, no loss of life or property was reported in the region.

Close

While, last week, four mild earthquakes were recorded in the district on September 4 and September 5.

related news

On September 5 an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude struck Dahanu tehsil at 11.41 pm, while the second one of 3.6 magnitude was recorded at 12.05 am in Talasari tehsil, chief of Palghar district disaster control cell Vivekanand Kadam said.

An official from Talasari police station told PTI that people ran out of their houses following the quake and remained out some time due to fear.

Earlier on September 4 at 10:33 am, 2.8 magnitude quake occurred at 91 km North of Mumbai. Later, at 11:41 pm on the same day, tremors of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Earthquakes in Maharashtra #India #Maharashtra

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.