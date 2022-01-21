MARKET NEWS

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Myanmar-India border region: EMSC

The quake was at the depth of 60 km, EMSC said.

Reuters
January 21, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST
Representational image

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck near Myanmar-India border region on Friday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

(More details awaited)
Reuters
Tags: #Current Affairs #earthquake #India #Myanmar #World News
first published: Jan 21, 2022 04:22 pm

