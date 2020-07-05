App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2020 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Gujarat's Kutch district

It was preceded by four minor quakes between 1.50 am and 4.32 pm, an official said.

PTI
Representational Image
Representational Image

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake, with its epicentre around 14 kms from Bhachau in Kutch district of Gujarat, was recorded on Sunday evening, an official said.

It was preceded by four minor quakes of 1.8, 1.6, 1.7 and 2.1 magnitude between 1.50 am and 4.32 pm, the official said.

"A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was felt in Kutch district with its epicentre 14 km north-north-east of Bhachau in Kutch district at 5.11 pm on Sunday," the official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

Close

The same region had on June 14 recorded an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude that was felt across several parts of Saurashtra region, forcing people to rush out of their houses.

Kutch district is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone and low-intensity earthquakes regularly occur there.

The 2001 earthquake, also known as the Bhuj earthquake, was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries.
First Published on Jul 5, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #earthquake #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.