Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hits Sonitpur area in Assam: Report

As per the National Centre for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake was of 3.7 Richter scale.

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2021 / 07:53 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/@himantabiswa)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 Richter scale has hit Assam on May 3.

As per the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake hit the Sonitpur area in Assam, ANI reported.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Sonitpur in Assam at 6:13 pm today: National Center for Seismology

This is the second earthquake to hit this territory. On April 28, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur, Assam.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 43 km west of Assam's Tezpur, the National Center for Seismology said.
