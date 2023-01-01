Earthquake jolts Delhi NCR on first day of New Year

An earthquake jolted Delhi NCR and adjoining in the early hours of January 1, according to an update by the National Center for Seismology. The magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was 3.8 and the tremors were felt around 1:19 AM.

The National Center for Seismology said that the epicentre of the earthquake was in Haryana's Jhajjar region. The depth at which the epicenter lay was 5 kilometres below the ground.



Earlier last year in November, strong tremors were felt in Delhi from a 6.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday. The tremors were felt in the national capital and adjoining areas like Noida and Gurugram.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the epicentre of the 6.3 magnitude earthquake, which struck at 1.57 am, was in Nepal, about 90 km east-southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

"The third strong jolt measuring 6.6 magnitude which struck at around 2.12am on Wednesday resulted in the loss of three lives after a house collapsed. The deaths are reported from Gairagaun," Ram Prasad Upadhyay, chairman of Purbichauki village council of Doti district told ANI.