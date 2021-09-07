MARKET NEWS

EAM S Jaishankar meets Bangladesh I & B Minister Hasan Mahmud to discuss bilateral issues

There has been a flurry of visits between the two sides in the last few months notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI
September 07, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST
Source: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar


External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud and discussed bilateral issues.

"Glad to meet Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister, Hasan Mahmud. Our bilateral cooperation is progressing steadily across all domains. Discussed media and public perceptions in that regard," Jaishankar tweeted.

Mahmud is on an official visit to India.

There has been a flurry of visits between the two sides in the last few months notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid a two-day visit to Bangladesh in March to attend events marking 50 years of the neighbouring country's war of liberation.

In April, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane paid a five-day visit to Bangladesh to explore ways to further expand defence and military cooperation.

In June, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria travelled to the neighbouring country.

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In reflection of close ties, India is also hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the "Mukti Bahini" on December 16, 1971, that paved way for the birth of Bangladesh.
PTI
Tags: #Bangladesh #Current Affairs #External Affairs Ministry #Hasan Mahmud #India #S Jaishankar #World News
first published: Sep 7, 2021 04:42 pm

