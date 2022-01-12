E-passes for essential services valid for entire duration of weekend, night curfew: DDMA

FIle image

The Delhi Disaster management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday clarified that the e-passes issued for movement connected to "essential goods and services” or "exempted category", shall be valid during the entire duration of imposition of weekend and night curfew in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

"As per the previous orders, movement of the individuals for the activities specified as 'Essential goods and Services' or 'Exempted category' as prescribed in DDMA order have been allowed for movement during night curfew and weekend curfew with the possession of e-pass (in soft or hard copy) only,” DDMA said in an official order.

"In this context, it is clarified that e-pass possessed by a person on or after January 4 ( from the date of issuance of DDMA order) for movement connected to 'Essential goods and services’ or 'Exempted category', shall be valid during the entire period of imposition of night curfew and weekend curfew,” it added.