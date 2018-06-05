App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 09:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dust storm likely to hit Delhi tomorrow

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle at 31 and 41 degrees Celsius tomorrow, he added.The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of dust storm and thunderstorm tomorrow evening or night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A dust-storm is likely to hit the national capital tomorrow, an official from the MeT department. It was a warm day today with the minimum temperature settling at 31.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average while the maximum was recorded at 41.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Humidity oscillated between 62 and 39 percent.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle at 31 and 41 degrees Celsius tomorrow, he added. The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of dust storm and thunderstorm tomorrow evening or night.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum settled at 30.4 degrees Celsius.

 
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 09:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

