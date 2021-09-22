MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

DU's first cut-off list likely to be announced on October 1: Report

October 1 has been finalised as the date for the first cut-off list with the second cut-off likely to be released on October 8 or 9,

September 22, 2021 / 09:37 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

The Delhi University will release its first cut-off list on October 1 for under-graduate college courses and a special cut-off after the third list has been issued, according to sources. The schedule for the list was finalised in a meeting of admission committee members and college principals on Wednesday, they said.

Nearly 70,000 seats under various courses are up for grabs and the admission process is online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. October 1 has been finalised as the date for the first cut-off list with the second cut-off likely to be released on October 8 or 9, the sources said.

ALSO READ: DU releases first cut-off list for undergraduate courses, LSR at 100 percent

The varsity is likely to release the special cut-off after the third cut-off list has been issued, they said. Special cut-offs are released for those students who could not apply for the earlier lists, despite meeting the eligibility criteria.

"When the admissions were held offline, the special cut-offs were released after every list but it is not possible in the case of online admission process. Also, in the online process, students are given time till 11.59 pm to apply for admission. The duration is three days, following which the college approves admission and then the payment process is completed," a source said. The university is likely to formally announce the cut-off schedule in the next couple of days.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

If the first-cut off is released on October 1, then the admission process will start on October 4 as October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) and October 3 (Sunday) are holidays, the sources said. They said that October 1 has been chosen to allow students, who have appeared for improvement and compartment exams, to apply in case they meet the eligibility criteria.
Tags: #Covid-19 pandemic #Delhi University #DU First Cut Off List
first published: Sep 22, 2021 09:37 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.