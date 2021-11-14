Delhi University declares cut-off marks under special drive to fill some vacant seats

Representative Image

The Delhi University on Saturday declared cut-offs for a special drive to fill some vacant seats even as most of the courses at the prominent colleges have been closed for admissions.

Candidates can apply for admission under the special drive on November 14 and 15.

The university has advised candidates to check course-wise and category-wise availability of seats in the college they are applying for.

The colleges will release a merit list and approve candidates based on vacant seats available on November 16 and November 17.

At Hansraj College and Hindu College, all the Arts and Commerce courses are closed for admissions in the general category.

Kirori Mal College only has seats left under BA(Honours) Hindi, for which the cut-off has been pegged at 90 per cent.

Kamala Nehru College has closed admissions for almost all its arts and commerce courses except for BA (Honours) History and BA (Honours) Sanskrit for which the minimum requirement of marks is 94.50 per cent and 62 per cent respectively.

Lady Shri Ram College has pegged the cut-off for BA (Honours) English at 96.50 per cent, a decline of two per cent from the fifth cut-off.

The college requires 97.50 per cent for BA (Honours) Journalism, down by one per cent from the last cut-off.

Miranda House has pegged the cut-off for BA (Honours) History at 98.50 per cent, a decline of 0.25 per cent from the fifth list.

Ramjas College has pegged the cut-off for BA (Honours) Economics at 98.15 per cent, down from 98.25 per cent from the fifth list, BA (Honours) English at 96.75 per cent, down from 97 per cent from the last list.

The other courses that are available at the college are BA (Honours) Hindi and BA (Honours) Sanskrit.

At Aryabhatta College, the cut-offs for BA (Honours) English, BCom, BSc (Honours) Mathematics, BA programme (Economics and History) and BA programme (History and Political Science) are 91 per cent, 94 per cent, 93, 93.5 per cent and 94 per cent respectively.

The downrange is between 1 per cent to 3 per cent, an official said, adding they are not afraid to reduce the cut-offs since the intake of students is limited to the number of seats available.

"In case 20 students apply for four available seats, we will release a merit list of students and the top four students will be eligible to get admission. Also, students who have secured their admissions to any of the colleges in the previous lists cannot cancel their admissions and apply to these colleges,” he added.