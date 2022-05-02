Drunk woman drives into US police department, tries to steer down stairs, blames it on GPS

A woman, allegedly drunk, tried to drive down the stairs of a US police department. (Image: @PortlandMainePolice/Facebook)

A 26-year-old woman drove through a US police department garage and then tried to drive down stairs in Portland, Maine claiming that she was following GPS directions in a bizarre incident of bad luck. The police however said that it was a case of drunk driving and that she had excessive alcohol in her blood.

In a Facebook post shared by the Portland Maine Police Department, officers recalled the outlandish incident.

“A 26-year-old female driver drove through the Police Department garage, across our pedestrian plaza and then tried to drive down the stairs to Middle Street,” the post said adding that she was summoned for OUI (Operating under Influence of drugs or alcohol).

The post added that no one was hurt in the accident but there was some property damage.

“We are fortunate that she didn't strike anyone and this ended with just a small amount of property damage. Please don't drink and drive,” the post concluded with photographs of the accident site that showed the damaged SUV.

The comments on the post were hilarious.

“I’ve been very drunk before but never “drive through the police department” drunk,” commented a Facebook user.

“There’s bad luck, and then there’s this,” said another.

“Perhaps her GPS knew she was drunk and figured it would bring her where she needed to be, rather than where she wanted to be,” a comment read.

The post has been shared over 1,800 times and received over 2,500 reactions on Facebook. The police department has not revealed the identity of the woman.

Driving under the influence is a serious offence in the United States with several accidents taking place every day due to this reason.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes