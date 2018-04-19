Dress code for NEET exam candidates: No shoes, only light-coloured half sleeves dress allowed, says CBSE

Students preparing to give their NEET exams, which is scheduled for May 6 this year, have to follow a new dress code issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), according to a report in The Times of India.

Students will have to wear light-coloured, half sleeves dress, not having big buttons, brooch/badge, flower etc. with salwar/ trouser, and slippers, sandals with low heels and not the shoes, to the exam centre.

Those who wish to wear their customary dress will have to be present at the examination centre an hour prior to the exam.

In addition to the dress code, students will not be allowed to carry communication devices to the exam centres. The board said that no arrangement would be made at the centres for keeping any items belonging to the candidates. Other restricted items include geometry/pencil box, handbags, belt, cap, ornaments, watch and any other metallic item.

Last year, CBSE faced a lot of criticism when students were asked to remove their head scarves before entering the exam centres.

Other details to keep in mind for NEET exam

NEET exam date: May 6, 2018

Time: 10 am to 1 pm

For hall tickets click here: http://cbse.nic.in

Download admit card, affix passport size photograph and fill in the details

Any incorrect information on the admit card can lead to its cancellation

Carry admit card to the exam centre

CBSE NEET result date: June 5, 2018