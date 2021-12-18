DRDO successfully test-fires new generation ballistic missile 'Agni Prime'

Image Courtesy: PIB

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on December 18 successfully tested the new generation ‘Agni P’ or 'Agni Prime' missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha, the Defence Ministry said.

The missile followed text book trajectory meeting all mission objectives with high level of accuracy, the ministry said in a statement, adding that various telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and down range ships were positioned along the eastern coast to track and monitor the missile trajectory and parameters.

Here are five key features about the Agni Prime missile:

1. It is a new generation nuclear capable missile with a range of 1,000-2,000 km.

2. The Agni P is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system. This second flight-test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system.

3. Among the entire Agni series of ballistic missiles, this is the smallest and lightest. It weighs 50 percent less than Agni 3.

4. Reportedly, the two-stage missile has been developed with new propulsion systems. It also boasts of composite rocket motor casings as well as advanced navigation and guidance systems.

It has canisterised missiles, which can be launched from rail or road and can be stored for a longer period. Canisterisation of missiles reduces the time required to launch, while enhancing storage and mobility.