Drastic drop in number of unruly passengers after introduction of no-fly list: Report

The airline industry was facing an uphill challenge in managing incidents involving unruly passengers. However, things have seen a turnaround ever since the introduction of no-fly list.

According to Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, incidents involving unruly passengers have seen a dramatic drop ever since the government announced rules for a national no-fly list, reports The Hindu.

“If you remember, before the no-fly list was brought out, there were a lot of incidents where people were misbehaving on flights. But once we issued a whole set of regulations, the number of incidents dropped dramatically. People understand now that if you compromise safety on board an aircraft, we will not take it lightly and consequences are going to be severe,” Sinha told the paper.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had proposed a national no-fly list last year. The ministry made the move after several Indian airlines demanded a no-fly list of disruptive passengers following an incident in which Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad allegedly hit an Air India staffer with his slipper 25 times over not being given a business class seat in an all-economy plane.

Quantum of punishment

Verbal assault (Level 1): This includes "unruly physical gestures, verbal harassment and unruly inebriation" which can lead to a ban of up to three months.

Physical assault (Level 2): The second level is for "physically abusive behaviour (pushing, kicking, hitting, inappropriate touching, sexual harassment)" with a flying ban of up to six months.

Life-threatening behaviour (Level 3): The last, and most serious, includes "physical violence such as choking, eye gouging, murderous assault, damage to aircraft systems, attempted or actual breach of the flight crew compartment" with a ban ranging from two years to a lifetime.

In case a passenger is a repeat offender, the duration of the flying ban will be twice that of his previous ban.

Since the no-fly list has been announced, there has been only one person — Mumbai-based jeweller Birju Kishore Salla — who has been put on the no-fly list and barred from flying for five years by Jet Airways after he left a hijack message in the lavatory of a flight from Mumbai to Delhi last October.