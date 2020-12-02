Dr Reddy’s, RDIF begin clinical trials for Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India

Currently, 40,000 volunteers are taking part in Phase III of Sputnik V clinical trials, out of which over 22,000 have been vaccinated with the first dose and more than 19,000 with both the first and second doses of the vaccine.

Representative image

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on December 1 the commencement of adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India after receiving necessary clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh.

The Indian drug maker said this will be a multi-centre and randomised controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study.

The clinical trials are being conducted by JSS Medical Research, the clinical research partner.