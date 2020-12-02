PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Dr Reddy’s, RDIF begin clinical trials for Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India

Currently, 40,000 volunteers are taking part in Phase III of Sputnik V clinical trials, out of which over 22,000 have been vaccinated with the first dose and more than 19,000 with both the first and second doses of the vaccine.
PTI
Dec 2, 2020 / 05:18 PM IST
Representative image
Representative image

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on December 1 the commencement of adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India after receiving necessary clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh.

The Indian drug maker said this will be a multi-centre and randomised controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study.

The clinical trials are being conducted by JSS Medical Research, the clinical research partner.

Further, Dr Reddy’s has partnered with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology for advisory support and to use BIRAC’s clinical trial centres for the vaccine, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine | COVID-19 Vaccine Entrepreneurs | Moneycontrol

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Recently, RDIF announced the second interim analysis of clinical trial data, which showed 91.4 percent efficacy for the vaccine on day 28 after the first dose and vaccine efficacy of over 95 percent 42 days after the first dose.

Currently, 40,000 volunteers are taking part in Phase III of Sputnik V clinical trials, out of which over 22,000 have been vaccinated with the first dose and more than 19,000 with both the first and second doses of the vaccine.

GV Prasad, co-chairman and managing director, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said, “This is another significant step as we continue to collaborate with multiple entities along with the government bodies to fast-track the process for launching the vaccine in India.

We are working towards making the vaccine available with a combination of import and indigenous production model.”

In September 2020, Dr Reddy’s and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India.

On August 11, 2020, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the Worlds first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vector platform.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #coronavirus vaccine #COVID-19 vaccine trials #Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited #sputnik v
first published: Dec 2, 2020 05:18 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How to find out if your child is actually learning during online classes

Future Wise | How to find out if your child is actually learning during online classes

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.