Dowry cases will be referred to a committee before police can take action: SC

Unlike immediate arrests made in dowry cases earlier, local police will have to wait till a Family Welfare Committee (FWC) conducts a primary inquiry to arrest the accused, the Supreme Court (SC) said on Thursday to bring down the misuse of the law, reports Hindustan Times.

After the anti-dowry harassment law was passed in 1983, a number of complaints regarding the misuse of this law started to pile up. In 2014, a 41 point guideline to be followed before arrest was announced by the apex court. Thursday's order seems to bring into force those measures, which prohibits immediate arrests.

“It is a matter of serious concern that a large number of cases continues to be filed under Section 498A alleging harassment of married women. To remedy the situation, we are of the view that involvement of civil society in the aid of administration of justice can be one of the steps, apart from the investigating officers and the concerned trial courts being sensitised,” the bench said.

A bench of justices AK Goel and UU Lalit recollected that Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code was enacted to punish "husband or the relative of the husband of a woman" who "subjects such woman to cruelty", particularly when it drives a woman to commit suicide.

However, the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) 2012 data showed a different picture of the law.

The bench quoted NCRB report which showed that even though chargesheets were filed at an 'exponentially high' of 93.6 percent cases, less than a quarter of cases (14.4%) ended in convictions.

Out of the 3,72,706 cases pending trial in 2012, as many as 3,17,000 lead to acquittals, according to the data.

The report also stated that a quarter of all arrests made were those of women — mothers and sisters of husbands.

However, the court said that this order will not be valid in offences involving tangible physical injury or death.

The move is likely to strike a balance in the law that was seen to benefit only women, as it did not give men-who were falsely accused-any chance to protect themselves.

Women and Child Minister Maneka Gandhi had earlier asked National Commission for Women (NCW) to "provide a window" to such men stating that she had been receiving an increasing number of complaints from men alleging false complaints filed against them.

Among other changes, the bench added clauses under the non-bailable offence to apply for bail at the trial courts, which will be processed on the same day.

The court has asked the ruling District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to form a three-member committee comprising of para-legal volunteers, social workers, retired persons, wives of working officers or citizens who may be found suitable and willing. The functioning of the Committee will be reviewed on an yearly basis.

However, the SC said that recovery of disputed dowry items may not be the sole reason for the denial of bail if maintenance or other rights of wife/minor children can otherwise be protected.

All the dowry harassment complaints to the police or magistrate will be referred to this committee who will interact with the parties and submit a report to the concerned authority. Based on the merit of the report, the police or magistrate will take further action.

In this period, no arrest should be effected exempting the accused to appear in person or via video call in the lower courts as far as it does not affect the progress of the case, said the SC.

If the accused resides out of India, impounding of passports or red corner notice should not be a routine, the court said.

Only the designated investigating officer of the area shall investigate dowry harassment cases, which must be wrapped up within a month added SC. The officers will also receive four months of training.