DowDuPont unveils brand names of proposed 3 firms

US-based chemical firm DowDuPont today announced the brand names of its proposed three independent companies.

The agriculture division will be called Corteva Agriscience, the material science division will be named Dow and the specialty products division will be called DuPont, the company said in a statement.

While certain product names will change after separation, many products within each intended company will continue to be sold under their current, widely known brand names, it added.

As announced earlier this month, the material science division would be separated by March 2019, while the agriculture and specialty products divisions are expected to separate by June 1.

In September 2017, Dow Chemical Co and DuPont - the two largest US chemical companies - had completed their merger and formed new company called DowDuPont. Post merger, the combined market cap was projected at USD 130 billion.