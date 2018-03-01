App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Feb 27, 2018 01:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

DowDuPont unveils brand names of proposed 3 firms

US-based chemical firm DowDuPont today announced the brand names of its proposed three independent companies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US-based chemical firm DowDuPont today announced the brand names of its proposed three independent companies.

The agriculture division will be called Corteva Agriscience, the material science division will be named Dow and the specialty products division will be called DuPont, the company said in a statement.

While certain product names will change after separation, many products within each intended company will continue to be sold under their current, widely known brand names, it added.

As announced earlier this month, the material science division would be separated by March 2019, while the agriculture and specialty products divisions are expected to separate by June 1.

In September 2017, Dow Chemical Co and DuPont - the two largest US chemical companies - had completed their merger and formed new company called DowDuPont. Post merger, the combined market cap was projected at USD 130 billion.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC