Don't jump to conclusions: BJP to Sharad Pawar on 'threat letter card' remarks

Days after Sharad Pawar accused the BJP of trying to generate sympathy over an alleged Maoist plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior party leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Thursday asked the NCP chief to not jump to conclusions.

"The opposition leader should wait till the probe in the matter is over. The police in the country are known for working in line with laws. So, I feel no leader should hurry into drawing conclusions and issuing certificates of innocence (to the accused)," the BJP vice-president told reporters here.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 19th anniversary of the NCP in Pune on Sunday, Pawar had said that the BJP was trying to generate sympathy by playing the "threat letter card".

According to police probing the January 1 Bhima-Koregaon caste violence, a letter was found in the house of a person arrested for alleged maoist "links".

The letter allegedly talks about the ultras' mulling "Rajiv Gandhi-type incident" and suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be targeted during his "road shows".

Pawar, a former chief minister of Maharashtra, had raised doubts about the veracity of the threat letter.

Meanwhile, Sahasrabuddhe said the BJP-led NDA government has provided corruption-free governance in the last four years and no doubts can be raised about the intentions of its leaders.

He hailed the Modi government for giving importance to implementation of various public welfare programmes during the four years while focussing on "innovations".

Sahasrabuddhe also said that it was the "honest will" of the BJP to stitch alliance with another NDA constituent Shiv Sena ahead of the 2019 polls.

The Shiv Sena has already announced that it will go solo for the elections.

Taking a jibe at the Sena, which seldom misses an opportunity to criticise the Modi government, he said the BJP did not believe in criticising its partner in public forum and "pretending" to be a friend while in the government. "For the first time no doubts are being raised over the intentions of the top leadership of the Central government. The 'Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas' (inclusive growth) slogan is being implemented in totality...there are no corruption charges against the leadership of the government," Sahasrabuddhe said while interacting with media persons on the four years of the Modi government.

Listing various initiatives undertaken by the government, Sahasrabuddhe said the prime minister himself reviews the on-going works every month.

"The prime minister himself is being accountable," he added.

Responding to a query on rising fuel prices, the Rajya Sabha MP referred to Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's recent comment saying the government is "concerned" about the same.

"The petroleum minister has said that the government is concerned and a way forward is being thought about...I think the government will expedite its efforts and am hopeful there will be some relief to the people," he added.