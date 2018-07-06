Donald Trump names former Fox executive Bill Shine to communications job

President Donald Trump named former Fox News executive Bill Shine to a top White House communications job on Thursday, 14 months after he left the network amid charges he failed take effective steps to deal with sexual misconduct at the channel.

Trump named Shine to be assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications, a job that has been vacant since Hope Hicks, the president's campaign confidante, left in February, the White House said in a statement.

Shine resigned in May 2017 as co-president of Fox News Channel in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal at the cable channel.

Although not accused of harassment, Shine was named in a number of lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and accused of not doing more to prevent it. One plaintiff also claimed Shine demonstrated an obsession with race, NBC News reported last year, adding that Shine had denied all allegations against him.

Hicks was the third communications director of the Trump White House, following Mike Dubke, who held the post for about three months, and Anthony Scaramucci, who was fired after just 10 days in the job following obscene comments he made in an interview with the New Yorker magazine.

Shine had been with Fox News since its inception more than 20 years earlier. His departure came during a scandal that led to the ouster of Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes and top-rated news host Bill O'Reilly.

Ailes was facing sexual harassment allegations, and one report said Fox and O'Reilly had paid out $13 million to settle harassment claims by five women.

Former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly, who left the channel to join NBC News, was one of Ailes' accusers and detailed his behaviour in a best-selling book. Ailes, who died last year, denied the allegations against him, as has O'Reilly.