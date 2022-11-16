Donald Trump announces bid for 2024 US president election: 5 key quotes

Donald Trump has announced his bid for 2024 US Presidential election, announcing his candidacy for White House for the third time. The former US President's launch of campaign comes days after a poor midterm election showing for Republicans by his hand-picked candidates weakened his grip on the party. The 76-year-old was speaking to his supporters at his palatial Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida as he announced his presidential bid.

President Joe Biden responded to his predecessor's announcement, saying his rival has "failed" the United States while in office. "Donald Trump failed America," Biden said in a tweet from Bali, where he was attending the last day of the G20 summit.