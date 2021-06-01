MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

trends

Domestic airfares, income tax e-tax filing website and more changes from June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021 is significant from a personal finance standpoint as a host of changes will come into effect from today, ranging from an increase in domestic airfares to a possible hike in LPG cylinder price. The interest rates of public provident fund or small savings schemes too may see revision. Here’s a list of major changes that you should watch out for

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.