trends Domestic airfares, income tax e-tax filing website and more changes from June 1, 2021 June 1, 2021 is significant from a personal finance standpoint as a host of changes will come into effect from today, ranging from an increase in domestic airfares to a possible hike in LPG cylinder price. The interest rates of public provident fund or small savings schemes too may see revision. Here’s a list of major changes that you should watch out for