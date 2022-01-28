MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Dog-loving Biden White House gets first cat

    White House gets a cat: The political pussycat is a short-haired tabby named Willow, a spokesman for Jill Biden said Friday.

    AFP
    January 28, 2022 / 08:38 PM IST
    Pictures posted by Jill Biden on Twitter showed the cat prowling in the White House. (Photo: Jill Biden/Twitter)

    Pictures posted by Jill Biden on Twitter showed the cat prowling in the White House. (Photo: Jill Biden/Twitter)

    The dog-loving Bidens have finally fulfilled a key White House pledge -- they got a cat.

    The political pussycat is a short-haired tabby named Willow, a spokesman for Jill Biden said Friday. Pictures posted by the first lady on Twitter showed the gray-and-white-striped pet prowling in the red-carpeted splendor of the presidential residence.

    It was the kind of soft, even cuddly Friday news the White House might need in these days of tension with Russia, soaring inflation and a stubborn, if receding, Covid-19 pandemic.

    "We're waiting for a bad news day," Press Secretary Jen Psaki joked back in June about going through with the long-expected cat plan. "If you see a tail wagging coming out of the briefing room, you'll know something bad is about to happen."

    Willow brings serious political chops: she's a farm cat from Pennsylvania -- ground zero in tight presidential elections -- and was first encountered in 2020 when she jumped onto a stage where the future first lady was campaigning.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Willow made quite an impression on Dr Biden," Michael LaRosa, the first lady's press secretary, said.

    "Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr Biden."

    LaRosa said, "Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore."

    There was no answer to questions on Willow's ability to bridge the bipartisan divide with dogs, but Washington probably won't have to wait long to find out: the Bidens got a new German Shepherd puppy, Commander, just before Christmas.
    AFP
    Tags: #Jill Biden #Joe Biden #White House #White House Cat #Willow
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 08:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.