DJB approves scheme to regularise unauthorised water connections

In a move that would provide relief to thousands of people living in unauthorised colonies of the national capital, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) would regularise water connections in these areas in the coming months.

A meeting of the DJB, presided by its chairman and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, approved a scheme to regularise unauthorised water connections for a period of three months.

"This will provide relief to thousands of people," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

There are a large number of unauthorised water connections in various parts of Delhi, especially in the unauthorised colonies, which causes loss of revenue while posing danger of contamination, a government official said.

In other decisions, the board approved realisation of development charges before sanction of new water connection from separate dwellings, the last date of penalty on rainwater harvesting in Dwarka sub city extended from July 1 to September 1 and laying of sewer line in Begumpur group of unauthorised colonies, the official said.

Rehabilitation of Yamuna Vihar waste water treatment plant, construction of master balancing reservoir at Palla, sewer line laying at Sainik Nagar group of colonies were also approved by the DJB, he said.