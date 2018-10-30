App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ditch saves two DD staffers during Dantewada naxal attack

At around 11 am, around 100 naxals ambushed a security patrol party near Nilawaya village, the police said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The two Doordarshan crew members, who survived the volley of bullets during Tuesday's naxal attack in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, were saved because of a ditch.

At around 11 am, around 100 naxals ambushed a security patrol party near Nilawaya village, the police said.

A three-member team of Doordarshan, travelling for election-related news coverage, was caught in the cross-fire. Two policemen and a cameraman of Doordarshan Achyutanand Sahu were killed in the ambush.

"We all were on three bikes and he (slain cameraman) was riding the first one. We suddenly heard firing and saw him collapsing on bike," Mor Mukt Sharma, Light Assistant of DD News, said while recounting the horrific scene.

"We immediately realised that it was a naxal attack and hid behind a tree. As bullets kept flying, we saw a ditch nearby and crawled into it. That is how we escaped death," he added.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 09:50 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Chhattisgarh #Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.