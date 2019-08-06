DishTV India starts auto pay later service in J&K as region faces issues with internet connectivity

DTH (direct-to-home) service provider DishTV India today announced auto pay later facility for its subscribers in Jammu and Kashmir as the region is facing issues with internet connectivity.

The service is available for both its brands -- DishTV and d2h.

The company has launched the service to ease out temporary inconvenience in accessing internet services for online recharges or possible hindrances in reaching out to retail recharge points in Jammu & Kashmir.

The auto pay later facility will allow users to continue Dish TV and d2h service for a period of four days beyond recharge date.

Dish TV India has a subscriber base of more than 23.9 million.

While mobile internet services were suspended on August 4 in Jammu and Kashmir, cellular network, landline and broadband connectivity were also shut down in the early hours of August 5.

This is considered to be the 51st time internet services were snapped in Kashmir.

Reports suggest that there have been as many as 178 internet shutdowns in the region between 2012 and 2019, out of which 118 shutdowns took place in the last two years.

A year-on-year breakup shows that while 2018 saw 65 internet shutdowns, 2017 saw 32 shutdowns.

Previous years like 2016 recorded 10 shutdowns and 2015 and 2014 had five shutdowns each of mobile internet services.