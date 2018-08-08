App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Direction to block over 11,000 websites issued since Jan 2016: Manoj Sinha

The minister said internet service providers implement blocking or filtering of websites or uniform resource locators (URLs) or webpages by using suitable technology as per technical requirements.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The telecom department has asked Internet service providers to block 11,045 websites or weblinks since January 2016 based on directions issued by the IT Ministry and various courts,

Parliament was informed today. "From 1st January 2016 to date, instructions have been issued by the Department of Telecommunications to ISPs for blocking of about 11,045 websites, URLs, webpages," Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Internet service providers implement blocking or filtering of websites or uniform resource locators (URLs) or webpages by using suitable technology as per technical requirements, the minister said.

As per Information Technology Act, 2000 (Section 69A) and Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public Rules 2009 made thereunder, the directions for blocking for public access of any information, including websites, URLs, webpages are issued by group coordinator at Cyber Law Division under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

"As per the directions of Meity, instructions for blocking of URLs, websites, webpages are issued by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Further, as per the direction of various Hon'ble Courts, instructions are also issued to Internet Service Providers for compliance of the court orders from time to time," Sinha said.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 08:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Manoj Sinha

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.