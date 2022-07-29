English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WELeaders talk circular business at the second State Summit of Sustainability100+ Season 2, today at 4pm. Register now.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Dinosaur skeleton auctioned for over $6 million, most valuable to ever be sold

    The specimen is of the Gorgosaurus dinosaur species, that roamed the earth approximately 77 million years ago.

    AFP
    July 29, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
    (Image credit: Sotheby's)

    (Image credit: Sotheby's)

    The first skeleton of a Gorgosaurus dinosaur to go under the hammer sold for $6.1 million at auction in New York Thursday, Sotheby's said.

    The specimen is 10 feet tall (three meters) and 22 feet long, and had been expected to fetch between $5 million and $8 million.

    "The result places the Gorgosaurus among the most valuable dinosaurs ever sold at auction, and establishes a new benchmark for a Gorgosaurus skeleton," Sotheby's said in a statement.

    The Gorgosaurus roamed the earth approximately 77 million years ago.

    A typical adult weighed about two tonnes, slightly smaller than its more famous relative, the Tyrannosaurus rex.

    Close

    Paleontologists say it was fiercer and faster than the T-Rex, with a stronger bite of around 42,000 newtons compared to 35,000.

    The skeleton was discovered in the Judith River Formation near Havre, in the US state of Montana in 2018.

    The sale marked the first time that Sotheby's had auctioned a full dinosaur skeleton since it sold Sue the T-Rex in 1997 for $8.36 million.

    "Today's Gorgosaurus came to auction without a name, providing the buyer the exclusive opportunity to name the dinosaur," Sotheby's said.

    Sotheby's did not reveal the buyer.

    Unlike other countries, the United States does not restrict the sale or export of fossils, meaning the skeleton could end up overseas.
    AFP
    Tags: #auction #dinosaur #Sotheby's
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 11:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.