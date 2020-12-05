PlusFinancial Times
Farmers' Protest | Diljit Dosanjh Reaches Singhu Border; Delivers A Speech Supporting The Farmers

Extending his support to the cause, Diljit Dosanjh, who has been engaged in an ugly spat with actor Kangana Ranaut over the farmer protests, said: “I have come here to listen not speak. Thank you to the farmers from Punjab and Haryana.”

Moneycontrol News
Dec 5, 2020 / 07:27 PM IST
Diljit Dosanjh at Singhu border

Diljit Dosanjh at Singhu border


Singer/ actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has been grabbing headlines since the farmers took to streets against the new farm laws introduced by the Centre, was spotted joining the protesting farmers at Delhi's Singhu border on December 5.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on Farmers' Protest

Videos of the Sikh actor delivering a speech at the protest ground are being shared widely on social media. Extending his support to the cause, Dosanjh, who has been engaged in an ugly spat with actor Kangana Ranaut over the farmer protests, said: “I have come here to listen not speak. Thank you to the farmers from Punjab and Haryana.”

He added: “We have only one request to the Centre -- please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully, and the entire country is supporting the farmers now.”

Dosanjh further said: “Farmers have created history; this history will be narrated to future generations. Farmers’ issues should not be diverted by anyone.”

Media reports suggests that the Delhi Police was caught off guard when Diljit Dosanjh arrived at the venue. They had not been intimated about the actor’s plan to travel to Singhu from Haryana.

While the Centre has been holding talks with farmers and is ready to make amends, the various unions part of the sit-in protest have refused to accept any government offer short of total withdrawal of the three new farm laws.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Diljit Dosanjh #Farmers protest #India
first published: Dec 5, 2020 07:27 pm

