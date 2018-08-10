App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Digital North East Vision 2022' to be released tomorrow

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Union Information Technology (IT) Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will release the 'Digital North East Vision 2022' here tomorrow.

According to an official release, the 'Vision Document' emphasises leveraging digital technologies to transform lives of people of the North East and enhance the ease of living.

"The document identifies eight digital thrust areas namely, digital infrastructure, digital services, digital empowerment, promotion of electronics manufacturing, promotion of IT and ITes including BPOs, digital payments, innovation & startups, and cyber security," the release said.

The 'Vision Document' aims to empower the people of the North Eastern region and state-wise roadmaps for implementing digital initiatives have been developed, it added.

The ambitious document will be released in the presence of chief ministers and IT ministers of all North Eastern states along with senior officials government officials.

"Three parallel sessions have also been planned tomorrow preceding the event for the release of the Vision 2022. These comprise a networking workshop on hub-and-spoke model for the BPOs, a session on expanding the role and reach of Common services centre and another session on government e-market place," the statement informed.

These sessions are to expose the participants to the implementation and the role of these initiatives in providing employment opportunities, delivery of various services digitally to rural population and enhancing efficiency of governance, it added.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 08:00 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

