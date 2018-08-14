App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Digital debut: 72nd I-Day speech by PM Modi will stream live on Google, YouTube

To increase digital presence and for a wider reach, Prasar Bharti tied up with the two digital giants.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Independence Day speech makes a digital debut. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation will be streamed live on Google and Youtube, a facility Google first used to telecast the inauguration ceremony of US President Donald Trump.

To increase digital presence and for a wider reach, Prasar Bharti tied up with the two digital giants to telecast live the I-Day programme online, reports The Times of India.

Google's home page has an embedded live telecast screen, which is aimed at grabbing more eyeballs for events that are already regarded as ‘high viewership’ programmes.

Apart from the online telecast, Doordarshan will broadcast the Independence Day programme live. But this time, the anchors will introduce the event from the Red Fort instead of their studios.

To cover the event, Doordarshan will depute anchors and station 22 high-definition cameras at Red Fort and four at Raj Ghat.

Along with this, Doordarshan will also translate the PM’s speech in over 20 regional languages. This will be telecast later in the day on August 15.

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan will start the event with a song ‘Ye Desh Meri Jaan’, which will focus on what Independence Day means for India. The song has been penned by Alok Shrivastav and the music has been given by Dushyant.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 03:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Independence Day 2018 #India

