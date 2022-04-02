English
    Did meteor pass through Indian sky? or is it a Chinese rocket stage?

    The sighting were reported from places in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua and Barwani districts.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 02, 2022 / 11:13 PM IST
    Meteor | PC-ANI

    Meteor | PC-ANI


    In a stunning round of events on April 2, footage of a blazing streak of light cutting through the night sky over Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh were captured, which appears to be meteor showers.

    The sighting were reported from places in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua and Barwani districts, news agency ANI reported.

    Meanwhile, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics -- Jonathan McDowell -- said that this may not be a meteor, but a Chinese rocket stage trying to reenter the earth.

    He took to Twitter and wrote, "I believe this is the reentry of a Chinese rocket stage, the third stage of the Chang Zheng 3B serial number Y77 which was launched in Feb 2021 - it was expected to reenter in the next hour or so and the track is a good match."

    Though the suspicion remains to be so -- if the blazing streak of light is a meteor or a Chinese rocket stage, it has become the buzz for the moment on social media.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chinese rocket stage #meteor sighting #viral video
    first published: Apr 2, 2022 11:13 pm
