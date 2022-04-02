Did meteor pass through Indian sky? or is it a Chinese rocket stage?

Meteor | PC-ANI

In a stunning round of events on April 2, footage of a blazing streak of light cutting through the night sky over Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh were captured, which appears to be meteor showers.



#WATCH | Maharashtra: In what appears to be a meteor shower was witnessed over the skies of Nagpur & several other parts of the state. pic.twitter.com/kPUfL9P18R

— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

The sighting were reported from places in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua and Barwani districts, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics -- Jonathan McDowell -- said that this may not be a meteor, but a Chinese rocket stage trying to reenter the earth.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "I believe this is the reentry of a Chinese rocket stage, the third stage of the Chang Zheng 3B serial number Y77 which was launched in Feb 2021 - it was expected to reenter in the next hour or so and the track is a good match."



I believe this is the reentry of a Chinese rocket stage, the third stage of the Chang Zheng 3B serial number Y77 which was launched in Feb 2021 - it was expected to reenter in the next hour or so and the track is a good match pic.twitter.com/BetxCknAiK — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) April 2, 2022

Though the suspicion remains to be so -- if the blazing streak of light is a meteor or a Chinese rocket stage, it has become the buzz for the moment on social media.