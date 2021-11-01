Dhanteras 2021: Date, time and Puja mahurat in your city

Image: PTI Photo

Dhanteras 2021 will be celebrated on November 2. This day marks the beginning of the five day festival.

The word Dhanteras consists of two parts — Dhan which refers to wealth and Teras which means thirteen. Dhanteras is observed on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik.

Dhanteras is celebrated on the Trayodashi date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. Lord Dhanvantari’s birthday falls on Trayodashi, this celebration is known as Dhanteras.

On this day, both Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari are worshipped.

People on this day purchase gold and silver items such as jewellery, coins, and bars.

Dhanteras Muharat

As per the drikpanchang, the Dhanteras Puja Muhurat will be from 06:17 to 08:11 .

On this day, the Pradosh Kaal is from 5.35 pm to 8.11 pm and the Vrishabha Kaal is from 6.17 pm to 8.12 pm.

The Trayodashi Tithi begins from 11.31 am on November 2, 2021 and the tithi ends on 9.02 am on November 3.



06:47 to 08:32 - Pune

06:17 to 08:11 - New Delhi

06:29 pm to 08:10 pm - Chennai

06:25 pm to 08:18 pm - Jaipur

06:30 pm to 08:14 pm - Hyderabad

06:18 pm to 08:12 pm - Gurgaon

