Dhanteras 2021: Date, time and Puja mahurat in your city

Dhanteras 2021: The word “Dhanteras" consists of two parts — “Dhan” refers to wealth and “Teras” means “thirteen." Dhanteras is observed on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik.

Moneycontrol News
November 01, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST
Image: PTI Photo

Image: PTI Photo


Dhanteras 2021 will be celebrated on November 2. This day marks the beginning of the five day festival.

The word Dhanteras consists of two parts — Dhan which refers to wealth and Teras which means thirteen. Dhanteras is observed on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik.

Dhanteras is celebrated on the Trayodashi date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. Lord Dhanvantari’s birthday falls on Trayodashi, this celebration is known as Dhanteras.

On this day, both Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari are worshipped.

People on this day purchase gold and silver items such as jewellery, coins, and bars.

Close

Dhanteras Muharat

As per the drikpanchang, the Dhanteras Puja Muhurat will be from 06:17 pm to 08:11 pm.

On this day, the Pradosh Kaal is from 5.35 pm to 8.11 pm and the Vrishabha Kaal is from 6.17 pm to 8.12 pm.

The Trayodashi Tithi begins from 11.31 am on November 2, 2021 and the tithi ends on 9.02 am on November 3.

Dhanteras 2021: Puja Muhurat in Major cities

06:47 pm to 08:32 pm - Pune

06:17 pm to 08:11 pm - New Delhi

06:29 pm to 08:10 pm - Chennai

06:25 pm to 08:18 pm - Jaipur

06:30 pm to 08:14 pm - Hyderabad

06:18 pm to 08:12 pm - Gurgaon



06:14 pm to 08:09 pm - Chandigarh

05:42 pm to 07:31 pm Kolkata

06:50 pm to 08:36 pm - Mumbai

06:40 pm to 08:21 pm - Bengaluru

06:45 pm to 08:34 pm - Ahmedabad

06:16 pm to 08:10 pm - Noida


Diwali is a five day event in which the first festivals of Dhanteras, Narak Chaturdashi, Deepawali, Govardhan Puja and Bhaiya Dooj are celebrated.
first published: Nov 1, 2021 12:09 pm

