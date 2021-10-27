MARKET NEWS

DGCA to conduct on-demand license exams for pilots, aircraft engineers

This is in addition to existing regular online exams taken four times a year by the DGCA.The examination portal has been opened from October 26 and will be accepting applicants till November 3

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 03:43 PM IST
Representative image (Image: Reuters)

Directorate General of Civil Aviation will conduct on-demand online exams (OLODE)  to grant licenses to pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers from November onwards, an official statement informed. This is in addition to existing regular online exams taken four times a year by the DGCA.

"The first session of the monthly OLODE is initially planned at Delhi which will be extended to the metro cities subsequently," the DGCA said in the statement.

During this first OLODE session 720 seats for the Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AME) and 1200 seat for pilots (FC) are being made available to the candidates on a first come first serve basis respectively.

The examination portal has been opened from October 26 and will be accepting applicants till November 3. Candidates while applying for the OLODE can select the date and time to appear as per their choice on the available slots of the examinations days.

The first OLODE session will be held for AME (All categories) from November 9 to 11 and for FC candidates (except ATPL category) on November 12, 15 to 18 at Delhi.

The DGCA expressed hope that the introduction of OLODE will increase the frequency of the required licensing examinations and will provide more opportunities to the aspiring candidates.

"This will also facilitate those candidates who were affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic during the last 2 years. "This will also facilitate those candidates who were affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic during the last 2 years.

"Further, this OLODE is a step forward towards the government's commitment to promote the growth of FTOs (Flying Training Organisations) in the country and ease of doing business," the regulator added.
