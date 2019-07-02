App
Current Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DGCA issues 'Air Safety Circular' for airlines after heavy rains, runway accidents

A SpiceJet flight from Jaipur carrying 167 passengers and crew overshot the runway at Mumbai airport on July 1 night after landing amid heavy rains

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

On the back of repeated incidents of runway accidents and the ongoing monsoon season, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 2 issued an 'Air Safety Circular' for airlines.

"Aircraft operations during monsoon season pose challenges, which of late have resulted in a number of occurrences," the circular notes, listing a number of precautions that airline operators are expected to take "while planning operations during monsoon conditions".

The list of precautions include a stabilised approach, awareness of Aerodrome Lightning System and emphasis on crew awareness about take-off and landing performance. The total flying experience of the cockpit crew should also be taken into consideration, the circular states.

"The crew rostering should factor in the fatigue element associated with the operations during adverse weather conditions," the circular states, adding that the crew should also be "well aware" of aircraft limitations.

"Assisted flying should not be permitted," the circular has stated.

A Mumbai-bound SpiceJet flight from Jaipur carrying 167 passengers and crew overshot the runway at Mumbai airport on July 1 night after landing amid heavy rains, which have severely hit normal life in the city over the last two days.

This was the second incident of a SpiceJet aircraft overshooting the runway in the past few days. On June 30, a SpiceJet flight from Bhopal veered off the runway at Surat airport due to heavy rainfall and wind.

As many as 54 flights were cancelled and another 55 diverted to nearby airports due to inclement weather and skidding of the jet.

Meanwhile, the main runway of the Mumbai airport has been shut since the incident and it may take another 48 hours to restore normal operations.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 07:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

