Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Devendra Fadnavis urges ADB to speed up financial aid for development works

Fadnavis held a meeting here with the ADB officers regarding different projects in the state. Presentation on the projects for which the ADB is providing financial assistance was made during the meeting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to speed up the financial assistance process for road development projects in the state.

Fadnavis held a meeting here with the ADB officers regarding different projects in the state. Presentation on the projects for which the ADB is providing financial assistance was made during the meeting.

The projects include those under Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana and high voltage power distribution system for agriculture pumps in the state.

Fadnavis appealed to the ADB officers to expedite the process and directed the departments concerned to start the works on these projects.

Director of ADB in India Kenechi Yokoyama, Deputy Director Sabyascahi Mitra, Senior Village Development expert Li Ming Tai, Energy Department expert Lin George and others were present for the meeting.

"Road development and power supply for agriculture pumps are most important projects for development of states rural areas. Therefore, to complete these projects in a time bound manner, the ADB should expedite financial assistance to these projects."

He also directed the departments to speed up work on these projects.

Yokoyama said the ADB will extend financial help to all three projects in the state.

The Indian government has given its in-principle approval to financial assistance and the matter will be pursued by the bank headquarters for this, he added.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 09:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

