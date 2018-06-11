Developing leaders, retaining talents top concerns for companies: Survey

Q7. The brand, born as part of William Hollins & Co in 1744 in Nottingham, England, was mainly known as a hosiery maker to begin with, and later turned its attention to menswear. They are remembered for ushering in ‘Friday Dressing’ into the corner offices and corporate boardrooms in India. Identify the brand.

Developing 'Next Gen' leaders and failure to attract and retain top talents were rated as the top challenges by the India Inc, according to a survey.

Leaders indicated that top talent and effective leaders will be needed to address the myriad current challenges and to position their organisation for future success, according to the joint survey by global leadership company DDI and Ernst and Young.

While in India, 68 percent and 64 percent respondents, respectively, rated developing 'Next Gen' leaders and failure to attract or retain top talent in the top five challenges; globally 64 percent and 60 percent, respectively, voted for the same.

The survey is based on responses from 1,363 leaders and 161 HR professionals in India, and 25,812 leaders and 2,547 HR professionals across 2,488 organisations overall globally.

The India survey revealed organisations with tech-savvy leaders are outperforming those with less digitally capable leaders.

"Organisations are comparing themselves to the new age startups firms who have been in business for few years, yet have been able to achieve revenues and market capitalisation upwards of few billion USD in no time," the survey said.

"As the digitalisation grows performance gap will also grow," it added.

The survey further said 11 percent of leadership roles are currently occupied by women in the country.

"Our global research reveals that companies that have reached an above-average level of gender diversity overall (at least 30 percent) and at the senior-level (more than 20 percent), outperform diversity laggards in key leadership and business outcomes," it added.