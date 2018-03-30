Determined to improve ease of doing business in the state: Kerala CM

Aiming to improve ease of doing business in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the long-standing perception that the state was not very investor-friendly was "slowly changing" with a slew of measures being undertaken by the Left government.

Vijayan, 74, who completes two years in office on May 25, said the Kerala government is making efforts for eliminating the unnecessary delay in granting approvals for various investment proposals.

Seeking to rebrand "God's own Country" as a preferred investment destination, the CPI-M strongman said the top priority was to create an enabling ecosystem to provide timely clearances in an effective and transparent manner and to ensure that it is maintained.

He said even though the state lacked sufficient land for attracting investments and setting up infrastructure, the government is trying to provide an appropriate working environment for various companies in the state.

"As part of Ease of Doing Business, we are rectifying certain complaints which came up. We want to create an investment-friendly environment in the state. We are trying to eliminate the unnecessary delay in getting approvals," he said in an exclusive interview to PTI.

"If a decision has not been taken on an application within the timeframe allotted for it, the application will be considered as approved," he said.

Vijayan said his government had held discussions with major companies such as Nissan, Intel and Tech Mahindra for investments in the state, days after the first-ever Global Digital Summit in Kerala, #FUTURE conclave that was held in Kochi. Nissan, a Japanese automotive major, is mulling setting up a digital hub in Kerala.

Acknowledging that there was always a perception of Kerala not being 'business-friendly" which made investors wary of making huge investments in the state, Vijayan said this was "slowly changing".

"Other states have enough land that they even provide it free of cost, but we don't have that much area. However, we are trying to provide a good working atmosphere and all kinds of assistance from the government. We have held discussions with major companies like Nissan, Intel and many more.

"There is no more a sense of hopelessness in the state," he said.

Kerala, in the recent months, has been trying to woo investors by showcasing its single window clearance mechanism, educated human power and impressive human development indices.

According to the statement on RBI's regional office available on the website of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Kerala and Lakshadweep received about Rs 1,100 crore FDI equity during the nine-month period from April 2017.

Vijayan expressed confidence that with the proactive steps taken to improve the business environment in Kerala will improve its rating in ease of doing business vis-a-vis top ranked states in the country. Kerala is aiming to achieve a quantum jump in 'Ease of doing business' rankings from 21 to be among the top 10 by next year.