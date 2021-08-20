MARKET NEWS

English
PM Modi inaugurates multiple projects in Somnath, says terror forces can dominate for some time, but existence not permanent

"Somnath temple was destroyed many times, idols were desecrated many times and attempts were made to wipe out its existence. But it came up in its full glory after every destructive attack, which gives self-confidence to us," PM Modi said.

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 01:23 PM IST

Destructive forces and people who follow the ideology of creating empires through terror can dominate for some time, but their existence is not permanent as they cannot suppress humanity forever, said PM Modi on August 20 while virtually inaugurating few projects in Gujarat's Somnath temple.

The projects inaugurated include the Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre, and the reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath.

He also laid the foundation stone of Shree Parvati Temple during the event.

"Somnath temple was destroyed many times, idols were desecrated many times and attempts were made to wipe out its existence. But it came up in its full glory after every destructive attack, which gives self-confidence to us," Modi said.

"Forces that strive for destruction and those who follow the ideology of creating empires out of terror can dominate for some time, but their existence is never permanent as they cannot suppress humanity forever," he added.

It was true when the Somnath temple was being destroyed in the past and it is true even today, the PM said.

His remarks come in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

"We need to strengthen religious tourism. This will also provide employment to youth. They (youth) will also get knowledge about our past. Faith can't be crushed from terror. We should learn from the past," he also said.

"When I talk about 'Bharat jodo andolan' (unite India movement), it is not just about geographical & ideological connection. But an oath to create a new India with the legacy of our history. Ram Temple is being developed as a strong pillar of our new India," he added.

Modi also said that India, which was at 65th position in 2013 in Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index, jumped to 34th position in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)
Tags: #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Narendra Modi #Somnath
first published: Aug 20, 2021 01:17 pm

