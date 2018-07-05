DERC chief takes oath of office; non-committal on not hiking power tariff

Justice (retd) Satyendra Singh Chauhan was administered the oath of office as the chairman of the national capital's power regulatory body in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia today but refused to commit to the AAP government's policy to not hike tariff for 10 years. Justice (retd) Chauhan was administered the oath as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairman by Power Minister Satyendra Jain at a function held at the secretariat here.

"It is an unforeseen situation. I cannot say anything. My post is not a political one..mind it," he said when asked if he would work to check the increase in power rates.

The appointment of DERC chairman has been a bone of contention between the AAP government and the Centre.

Justice (retd) Chauhan, a former judge of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, said he was going to hold a new post and would take judicious decisions after looking into things.

"It's a new post for me. I will look into the things and take the judicious decision," Justice (retd) Chauhan said.

Jain said, "We have managed to allow no hike in electricity rates for five years. It should not increase for the next five years. The discoms also say, there is no need for increasing power tariff."

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi's power sector is going through in its "best" phase.

"The rate of electricity is cheapest, power cuts lowest and the financial position of companies is getting better. Such a situation is ideal for reforms and new schemes in the sector," he said.

The chief minister said a "harmonious" relation existed in Delhi involving various stakeholders, including power discoms, the DERC and the government.

In September 2016, the then Lt Governor, Najeeb Jung, had set aside the appointment of Krishna Saini as DERC chairman by the AAP government, saying his consent was not taken for it.

The DERC is a three-member panel -- chairman and two members. BP Singh is one of the members and the other post is vacant.