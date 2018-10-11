App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Denying temple entry does not have religious sanction: Venkaiah Naidu

Societal changes should happen and to facilitate it a change in mindset was needed, Naidu told the students of Presidency College.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Thursday deprecated some communities being not allowed into temples, saying there was no religious sanction for it. Hindu texts held sacred like the Vedas or Upanishads does not prescribe such restrictions, he said and batted for a change in indiviual mindset to reverse such practises and usher in larger societal change.

"...You have certain cases where some communities are not allowed into temples. What is this? Who told you? No veda, no upanishads has pressed that only particular community should be allowed," Naidu said in his convocation address at the Presidency College here.

Societal changes should happen and to facilitate it a change in mindset was needed, he told the students adding, "You must have a progressive outlook." In parts of Tamil Nadu and elsewhere in the country, Dalits have historically faced opposition from other communities over them entering temples. Stressing on morals, values and ethics, the Vice President said students should question irrational and illogical things.

"You should grow up with courage and conviction to question the irrational and critique the illogical. You should develop the moral fibre and strength of character to shape and develop your own opinions and view points."

related news

To develop such qualities and sustain them, students should always be ready to learn and forever be open to new experiences. He said students were privileged to graduate from Presidency college which has a history of over 178 years.

Naidu listed out challenges such as poverty, illiteracy, black money and corruption that the country was facing. Though government was working on all these, youngsters must be socially conscious to fight these challenges, he said.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 09:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.