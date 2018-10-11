Denying temple entry does not have religious sanction: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Thursday deprecated some communities being not allowed into temples, saying there was no religious sanction for it. Hindu texts held sacred like the Vedas or Upanishads does not prescribe such restrictions, he said and batted for a change in indiviual mindset to reverse such practises and usher in larger societal change.

"...You have certain cases where some communities are not allowed into temples. What is this? Who told you? No veda, no upanishads has pressed that only particular community should be allowed," Naidu said in his convocation address at the Presidency College here.

Societal changes should happen and to facilitate it a change in mindset was needed, he told the students adding, "You must have a progressive outlook." In parts of Tamil Nadu and elsewhere in the country, Dalits have historically faced opposition from other communities over them entering temples. Stressing on morals, values and ethics, the Vice President said students should question irrational and illogical things.

"You should grow up with courage and conviction to question the irrational and critique the illogical. You should develop the moral fibre and strength of character to shape and develop your own opinions and view points."

To develop such qualities and sustain them, students should always be ready to learn and forever be open to new experiences. He said students were privileged to graduate from Presidency college which has a history of over 178 years.

Naidu listed out challenges such as poverty, illiteracy, black money and corruption that the country was facing. Though government was working on all these, youngsters must be socially conscious to fight these challenges, he said.