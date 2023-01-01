 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dense fog, cold wave set to grip north, northwest India in first week of 2023

PTI
Jan 01, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST

The weather office said isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and western Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience cold day conditions over the next two days.

(Representative image)

Cold wave conditions returned to large parts of northwest India with the onset of the New Year and the weather office has forecast dense morning fog over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the next three days.

Fog is common at this time of the year due to light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains. The cold winter conditions lead to condensation of moisture and formation of tiny liquid droplets that hang in the air.

Due to north-westerly winds from the Himalayas over plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said.

Under its influence cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely over the northern parts of Rajasthan till Tuesday.

Delhi and adjoining areas had a brief respite from cold wave conditions last week.