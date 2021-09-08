Dengue rears its head in August. Here’s all you need to know about the disease

Female mosquito sucking human blood

August has seen a spate of dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Delhi, media reports said. Health experts have opined that this is a matter of concern, amidst COVID-19.

While the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) data is available only till July, anecdotal evidence in piling up pointing to a surge in dengue.



For example, Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh has recorded 51 deaths, mostly of children, and hundreds of hospitalisations in over a fortnight till September 5, due to dengue and viral fever, which has now spread to neighbouring Mathura and Mainpuri districts.

Over the last two weeks, about 400 dengue cases have been detected in Nagpur, Maharashtra, the Times of India reported on September 8. In August, Mumbai reported 132 dengue hospitalisations, compared to 28 in the previous month.

In Delhi, 72 patients fell ill due to dengue in August – this was 58 percent of the total 124 cases reported in the capital over the past eight months. This is also the highest number of cases recorded in a year in Delhi since 2018, when there were 137 cases. Likewise, 57 cases of malaria and 32 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till August 28 this year, according to a Municipal Corporation of Delhi report.

Focus on COVID the reason?

“Delhi experiences a dengue outbreak every 3-4 years,” Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, Delhi-based epidemiologist and public health expert said.

“Now, there are many ground reports that a lot of public health activities have been sidelined, with the limited resources being diverted for COVID-19 response. This has essentially meant that public health interventions to prevent and control other seasonal diseases have not been carried out. That is the most likely explanation of the current increase in dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The rise in cases such as dengue during COVID-19 could add a toll to the existing health system which needs to improve,” he said.

“It is also a reminder that every country needs to have a disease surveillance system for all health conditions and merely focusing on one disease would mean that something else will emerge and we would have to start from scratch," he added

In Bhubaneswar, a similar surge was observed in August, taking the total dengue infections to over 1,500 cases. Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district reported 16 cases of dengue on September 7.

Until July this year, Uttar Pradesh had reported 160 dengue cases and Delhi 99 cases with no deaths recorded, according to NVBDCP data. States like Kerala (2,624), Tamil Nadu (2,185) and Maharashtra (2,169) have documented high dengue cases over the seven months.

Monsoons and vector-borne diseases

The monsoon months are considered an active breeding period for vector-borne diseases, which lead to a spike in cases. Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease transmitted by female mosquitoes which are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dengue cases will add to the economic burden at a time when the country is anticipating a third wave of COVID-19.

A 2019 report titled ‘Economic burden of dengue illness in India from 2013 to 2016: A systematic analysis found “the overall cost of dengue in 2016 was about $5.71 billion with 14.3 percent due to fatal cases and 85.7 percent to non-fatal cases.”

“The recovery is believed to provide lifelong immunity against that serotype. However, cross-immunity to the other serotypes after recovery is only partial, and temporary. Subsequent infections (secondary infection) by other serotypes increase the risk of developing severe dengue,” the WHO states.

Asia, a dengue hotspot

At least 729,450 dengue cases and 1,188 deaths have been reported in India between 2015 and July 2021, according to NVBDCP data. In 2020, there was about 99.82 percent dengue recovery cases, a government reply to the Lok Sabha on July 30, 2021, said.

Globally, an estimated 3.9 billion people are at risk of infection with dengue viruses, according to a study, the WHO states. “Despite a risk of infection existing in 129 countries, 70 percent of the actual burden is in Asia.”

Dengue cases have recorded more than eight-fold increase over the last 20 years to 5.2 million in 2019, also the year to report the largest cases globally, according to the WHO. In Asia, high cases were reported in Bangladesh (101,000), Malaysia (131,000), the Philippines (420,000) and Vietnam (320,000).

Virus types and symptoms

Dengue occurs in two forms: Dengue Fever and Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever (DHF). The former is a severe, flu-like illness while the latter is a more severe, which may cause death--and more in children during the DHF outbreak.

The disease is caused by a virus of the Flaviviridae family and there are four distinct, but closely related serotypes of the virus: DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4, according to the WHO.

A person develops the disease after 5-6 days of being bitten by an infective mosquito. The infected person could develop the following symptoms: abrupt onset of high fever, severe frontal headache, pain behind the eyes which worsens with eye movement, muscle and joint pains, loss of sense of taste and appetite, measles-like rash over chest and upper limbs, nausea and vomiting.