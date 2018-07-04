App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 12:40 PM IST | Source: PTI
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 12:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Demonetised currency seized in Thane, three held

The Crime Branch personnel seized Rs 1.68 crore in old notes in Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations from the accused, the Thane police said in an official release last night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The police has seized Rs 1.68 crore in demonetised currency notes from three people, who were later arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, the police kept a watch at a garden near Parsik Reti Bunder in the district's Kalwa town on June 30 and spotted the three people who had apparently come there to dispose of the scrapped notes.

The three people were later arrested and a case was registered against them by the Kalwa police under relevant sections, the release said.

The police was trying to find out from where did the accused get the junked notes, it added.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 12:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

