Delta Plus variant won't fuel exponential COVID-19 case surge: NCDC Director Dr Sujeet Kumar

(Representative image)

The Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus will not be able to fuel an exponential surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in India, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh said on August 10.

Earlier, on July 19, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) had said there is currently no evidence of any new Delta sub-lineage that is of greater concern than Delta.

Delta Plus, Kappa, Lambda, Epsilon: What are these coronavirus variants, can vaccines fight them, and other queries answered

As many as 86 Delta Plus variant COVID-19 cases have been detected in India so far. The maximum number Delta Plus COVID-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra so far at 45 cases, including six in Mumbai and three in Pune. Out of these, one patient has died so far, the state health department informed on August 8.

Earlier this month, the Indian Council of Medical Research had stated that COVAXIN – the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and its subsidiary National Institute of Virology (NIV) -- is effective in providing protection against the Delta Plus variant.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had on June 22 designated the ‘Delta Plus’ variant of the novel coronavirus a “variant of concern”.

Delta plus has more affinity for lung tissues in comparison to other COVID-19 strains: NTAGI chief

The Delta Plus COVID-19 variant, also known as the AY.1 variant is a mutated version of B.1.617.2 strain, which the World Health Organisation had dubbed the Delta variant.

Though there is no concrete data on the severity of the disease caused by the new variant yet, the Delta Plus variant is said to be resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 recently authorised in India.