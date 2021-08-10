MARKET NEWS

English
Delta Plus variant won't fuel exponential COVID-19 case surge: NCDC Director Dr Sujeet Kumar

As many as 86 Delta Plus variant COVID-19 cases have been detected in India so far, with Maharashtra alone reporting 45 cases as of August 8.

Moneycontrol News
August 10, 2021 / 05:23 PM IST
(Representative image)

The Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus will not be able to fuel an exponential surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in India, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh said on August 10.

Earlier, on July 19, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) had said there is currently no evidence of any new Delta sub-lineage that is of greater concern than Delta.

Delta Plus, Kappa, Lambda, Epsilon: What are these coronavirus variants, can vaccines fight them, and other queries answered

As many as 86 Delta Plus variant COVID-19 cases have been detected in India so far. The maximum number Delta Plus COVID-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra so far at 45 cases, including six in Mumbai and three in Pune. Out of these, one patient has died so far, the state health department informed on August 8.

Earlier this month, the Indian Council of Medical Research had stated that COVAXIN – the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and its subsidiary National Institute of Virology (NIV) -- is effective in providing protection against the Delta Plus variant.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had on June 22 designated the ‘Delta Plus’ variant of the novel coronavirus a “variant of concern”.

Delta plus has more affinity for lung tissues in comparison to other COVID-19 strains: NTAGI chief

The Delta Plus COVID-19 variant, also known as the AY.1 variant is a mutated version of B.1.617.2 strain, which the World Health Organisation had dubbed the Delta variant.

Though there is no concrete data on the severity of the disease caused by the new variant yet, the Delta Plus variant is said to be resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 recently authorised in India.
