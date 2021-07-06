Delhi's new liquor rules: Booze can be served till 3 am, no crowding near vends and more

The minimum age to drink in Delhi was highest across all metros (Representative image)

Hotels, restaurants and clubs in the national capital can serve liquor till 3 am, according to the new excise rules made public by the Delhi government following a high court order.

The rules are a departure from the previous stringent guidelines, making it easy to get a licence for a bar and also allowing liquor to be served in open spaces as the government looks to shore up revenue hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The details were uploaded by the Kejriwal government’s excise department on its website on July 5 on the directions of the Delhi High Court after the Delhi Liquor Trader Associations moved a plea for the 2021-22 excise policy to be made public.

Signed off by excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, the guidelines for the financial year 20221-22 allow hotels, restaurants and clubs to serve liquor in open spaces, including terraces, and play music on the premises. Earlier, restaurants and bars could only engage bands for live singing or playing instruments.

The government has also done away with the need to obtain multiple licences to open a bar in Delhi.

The policy, however, does not talk about home delivery of liquor or the drinking age that was proposed to be reduced from 25 years to 21.

For changes such as reducing the age limit and the number of dry days, an amendment to the Excise Act will have to be made by the assembly and approved by the Delhi lieutenant governor, sources said.

Some of the highlights of the liquor policy are:

-Microbreweries allowed to supply draught beer to bars and also provide takeaway services.

- Draught beer allowed to be served at permitted events, banquet halls that have temporary licences such as P-10, P-10E etc.

-Serving liquor in open spaces such as terraces, balconies at licensed hotels and restaurants allowed.

-Crowding outside a vend or on the pavement and buying through the counter prohibited.

-Bars in hotels, restaurants and clubs to operate till 3am "except those licensees which have been given license to operate round the clock service of liquor".

-Number of retail liquor vends has been capped at 849 in the city. These include five "super-premium" retail vends that will have a minimum carpet area of 2,500 square feet

-The "super-premium" vends can sell products only above Rs 200 MRP for beer and above Rs 1,000 retail price for all other spirits such as whiskey, gin, vodka and brandy.