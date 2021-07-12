Delhi's Janpath market shut for violation of COVID-19 protocols

Representative image

The Delhi government Monday ordered the closure of Janpath Market for the violation of Covid protocols and for not following the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), according to an order.

"The Janpath market is, hereby, closed till further orders for violation of DDMA order and for not following COVID appropriate behaviour norms. The Director (Enforcement), NDMC and SHO, Connaught Place are hereby directed to enforce the order with immediate effect and submit a compliance report," the Delhi government said in the order.

Delhi was under a lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Markets were allowed to open from June 7 under a phased reopening plan of the city government.

Markets in Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh were among those shut in recent weeks by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for violation of COVID-19 norms.

