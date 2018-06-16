App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2018 10:13 PM IST

Delhi’s air quality is reaching hazardous levels

According to the World Air Quality Index, Delhi's air quality stands at hazardous levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The introduction of the odd-even rule was expected to reduce pollution levels in the capital region. However, reality begs to differ. The previous winter, Delhi witnessed the most toxic air levels ever.

According to a report by IndiaSpend, Delhi is encountering high levels of air pollution caused by a dust storm hitting western India. The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded average particulate matter of 2.5 between March and May 2018. This proves that poor air quality is a problem throughout the year in Delhi, whatever be the weather in the state.

According to the World Air Quality Index, Delhi's air quality stands at hazardous levels. Regions and areas around the national capital have registered an air quality index value of 999 on June 13. The index is a composite measure of ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide and particulate pollution.

High air pollution levels can cause respiratory problems even in healthy people and seriously affect people with lung/heart disease. Even during light physical activities, many individuals can experience its impact.

A public health emergency has already been declared once by Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Delhi as air quality index crossed the 999 mark and rose higher, the equivalent of smoking 50 cigarettes a day.
First Published on Jun 16, 2018 10:13 pm

